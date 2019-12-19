Deadline for transferring electoral protocols of municipal elections from DECs to precinct commissions ends in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 19

Trend:

The deadline for the transfer of electoral protocols from district election commissions (DECs) to precinct election commissions within the framework of the upcoming municipal elections is ending in Azerbaijan on Dec. 19, Trend reports.

The protocols must be submitted at least 4 days before election day, i.e. through Dec. 19, 2019.

More than 42,000 candidates have applied to participate in the elections.

Municipal elections in Azerbaijan will be held on Dec. 23, 2019.

