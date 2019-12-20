447 candidacies approved for participation in Azerbaijani parliamentary elections

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 20

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

As many as 802 people have already applied for participation in the early parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan scheduled for Feb. 9 next year, Chairman of the Central Election Commission Mazahir Panahov said at the commission’s meeting Dec. 20, Trend reports.

Panahov noted that eight political parties nominated 123 candidates, four candidates were nominated by initiative groups, and 675 people are self-nominated candidates.

The chairman added that 291 people among the self-nominated candidates belong to 16 political parties.

Panahov noted that candidacies of 447 applicants have already been approved, and 339 of them have already taken the signature lists.

