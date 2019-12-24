Deputy PM talks successful implementation of social projects in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 24

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Today’s development of Azerbaijan, strengthening its image in the world, improving the welfare of population, economic growth, strengthening the army and other achievements are the result of policy by national leader Heydar Aliyev, today pursued by President Ilham Aliyev, Deputy Prime Minister, Deputy Chairman and Executive Secretary of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) Ali Ahmadov said, Trend reports Dec. 24.

He made the remarks during the conference titled “Strategy of development of education: achievements and main goals” organized by the New Azerbaijan Party.

The deputy prime minister emphasized that the rapid development of Azerbaijan in the 21st century, economic development and the successful implementation of social projects create positive impression of the future among the Azerbaijani people.

Ahmadov noted that the Azerbaijani citizens understand that the country’s present and future development is related to the success of Heydar Aliyev’s policy and decent continuation of this policy by President Ilham Aliyev.

