Deputy PM talks successful implementation of social projects in Azerbaijan

24 December 2019 14:10 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 24

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Today’s development of Azerbaijan, strengthening its image in the world, improving the welfare of population, economic growth, strengthening the army and other achievements are the result of policy by national leader Heydar Aliyev, today pursued by President Ilham Aliyev, Deputy Prime Minister, Deputy Chairman and Executive Secretary of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) Ali Ahmadov said, Trend reports Dec. 24.

He made the remarks during the conference titled “Strategy of development of education: achievements and main goals” organized by the New Azerbaijan Party.

The deputy prime minister emphasized that the rapid development of Azerbaijan in the 21st century, economic development and the successful implementation of social projects create positive impression of the future among the Azerbaijani people.

Ahmadov noted that the Azerbaijani citizens understand that the country’s present and future development is related to the success of Heydar Aliyev’s policy and decent continuation of this policy by President Ilham Aliyev.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Deputy PM: Azerbaijan-Russia trade grows 23% for 10 months
Economy 15:06
EBRD launches cooperation with Azerbaijani bank
Finance 15:00
Association: Municipal elections in Azerbaijan were transparent
Politics 14:57
Salome Zourabichvili congratulates Ilham Aliyev
Politics 14:05
Deputy PM: Azerbaijani ruling party’s popularity growing
Politics 14:05
Russian President Putin makes phone call to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev
Politics 14:01
Latest
Volume of China’s cargo transshipment via Turkish ports announced
Turkey 15:13
Iran’s Iranol Company beats its own sales record
Oil&Gas 15:12
Iran's latest budget plan: minimum share of oil revenues
Business 15:09
Deputy PM: Azerbaijan-Russia trade grows 23% for 10 months
Economy 15:06
Georgian TBC Bank enters loan agreement with European Investment Bank
Finance 15:02
EBRD launches cooperation with Azerbaijani bank
Finance 15:00
Association: Municipal elections in Azerbaijan were transparent
Politics 14:57
Uzbekistan officially joins International Plant Protection Convention
Business 14:46
Israeli tech exits in 2019 doubled to nearly $10 billion
Israel 14:43