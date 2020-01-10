Places allotted in Azerbaijan for pre-election campaigns of early parliamentary elections

10 January 2020 10:26 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 10

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Some 256 permanent places were allotted to conduct meetings for pre-election campaigns within the early parliamentary elections scheduled for February 9 in Azerbaijan, Trend reports on Jan. 10.

In accordance with the list of the Central Election Commission (CEC), 128 open and 128 closed places were allotted in cities and districts for 118 constituencies.

As many as 2,416 people have applied for participation in the early parliamentary election. The candidacies of 2,305 people have already been approved.

As many as 2,193 of them have received the signatory lists, 1,255 returned those lists and 689 have been registered.

Among the registered candidates, 227 people were nominated by 20 political parties.

