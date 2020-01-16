Precinct election commissions in Azerbaijan provide voters with absentee ballots

16 January 2020 15:19 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 16

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

The process of issuing absentee ballots by the relevant precinct election commissions to voters has been launched in connection with the upcoming parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan, Trend reports on Jan. 16 referring to the Azerbaijani Central Election Committee (CEC).

In accordance with the Calendar Plan of Actions and Measures in Connection with the Elections, this process must be carried out in the period from January 16 through February 8, 2020.

The early parliamentary elections will be held in Azerbaijan on February 9.

