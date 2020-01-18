Hikmet Hajiyev: Azerbaijan sees a lot of potential for security, defense cooperation with France

18 January 2020 14:00 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 18

By Leman Zeynalova - Trend:

Azerbaijan sees a lot of potential for security cooperation and defense cooperation with France, Assistant of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev told Radio France Internationale (RFI), Trend reports.

He noted that France and Azerbaijan have friendly relations based on understanding and mutually beneficial cooperation.

“France is an important partner for us within the European Union. France is also an economic and trade partner for Azerbaijan. France is a Minsk Group co-chair country. In general, we always say to our French colleagues that President Emmanuel Macron has an open invitation to Azerbaijan, because we have friendly relations. Previous presidents of France, President Sarkozy, President Hollande visited Azerbaijan and last year Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev was in France. First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva paid a visit to France. She pays special attention to French-Azerbaijani cooperation and particularly, cultural component of the cooperation,” said Hajiyev.

He pointed out that based on these positive notes the two countries can move forward.

“We see a lot of potential for political discussions, structured dialogue, security cooperation, defense cooperation. Already French energy companies, including Total are present in the Caspian Sea. French companies are also actively involved in the civilian projects in Azerbaijan. The government subsidized contracts, which also provide opening of new jobs in France. There is mutual love story between Baku and Paris. We would like to further strengthen this cooperation,” added Hajiyev.

