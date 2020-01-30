Azerbaijan discloses number of international observers for early parliamentary elections

30 January 2020 17:31 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 30

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

So far, 694 international observers have been accredited in the early parliamentary elections to be held in Azerbaijan on February 9, Chairman of the Azerbaijani Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov said.

Panahov made the remark at the CEC meeting in Baku, Trend reports on Jan. 30.

The chairman added that the number of local observers reached 61,813 while 33,010 of them were nominated from political parties.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Nagif Hamzayev protests false information about Azerbaijan in PACE (PHOTO)
Society 17:43
Nar prepares audiobooks for people with visual impairment (PHOTO)
Society 17:07
Turkey increases export of defense products to Azerbaijan
Turkey 17:03
PACE to observe early parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan
Politics 16:14
2020 forecast for oil production at Azerbaijan’s Zigh, Hovsan fields
Oil&Gas 15:47
Zaur Gahramanov: SOCAR Turkey started to get results of its investments in 2019 (INTERVIEW)
Oil&Gas 15:27
Latest
Iran looking for low sulfur for its shipping companies
Oil&Gas 17:45
Nagif Hamzayev protests false information about Azerbaijan in PACE (PHOTO)
Society 17:43
Official: Passing flights will be resumed through Iranian sky
Iran 17:42
Satellite checks of autumn yield continue in Azerbaijan
Economy 17:32
Shell forecasts upstream production volumes for 1Q2020
Oil&Gas 17:30
Britain and U.S. say a trade deal can be done this year
Europe 17:28
Jaguar-Land Rover parent warns of hit to profit from China virus outbreak
China 17:27
EIB supports Georgian road safety
Transport 17:23
Turkey reveals revenues from transport taxation, toll roads in 2019
Turkey 17:14