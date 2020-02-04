President Ilham Aliyev presents “Sharaf” Order to Vasif Talibov (PHOTO)

4 February 2020 16:26 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 4

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov.

Vasif Talibov informed the head of state of the works carried out in Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

He highlighted successes achieved in socio-economic, agricultural, construction, tourism and other areas in Nakhchivan in 2019.

Vasif Talibov thanked President Ilham Aliyev for his attention, saying it played a crucial role in achieving all these successes.

President Ilham Aliyev congratulated Vasif Talibov on the successes achieved in Nakhchivan in 2019.

The head of state noted that the development and security of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic was always the focus of his attention, saying it was evidenced by the fact that he had paid 14 visits to Nakhchivan during his presidency.

On the occasion of his 60th anniversary, Vasif Talibov was awarded the “Sharaf” Order by the decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan this January.

The President presented the “Sharaf” Order to Vasif Talibov.

Vasif Talibov thanked the head of state for highly appreciating his activities.

