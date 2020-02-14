President Aliyev meets with Secretary General of Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Munich (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 14
Trend:
As part of the Munich Security Conference, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with Secretary General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Vladimir Norov.
