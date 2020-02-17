Azerbaijani MP: President Ilham Aliyev exposed Pashinyan's lies with facts and logic

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 17

By Samir Ali - Trend:

President Ilham Aliyev put Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan in a difficult position during panel discussions on the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict at the Munich Security Conference, Azerbaijani MP Elman Mammadov told Trend.

Elman Mammadov noted that Pashinyan tried to distort the history and causes of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict shamelessly, deceitfully at the meeting with the Azerbaijani president.

"This was not the first time that Pashinyan, without even expecting it, receives tangible answers from President Ilham Aliyev. However, he does not learn his lessons. As Ilham Aliyev noted, Armenian leaders always found certain excuses not to continue negotiations at the most decisive moment. I believe that not only Pashinyan, but also the Armenian politicians as a whole received a worthy response from President Ilham Aliyev. This response was also a message to the forces that defend Armenians and Armenia in European institutions at various levels," Elman Mammadov said.

The Azerbaijani MP noted that President Ilham Aliyev also gave a weighty answer to Pashinyan's false statement that the Khojaly tragedy was allegedly committed by Azerbaijanis.

"President Ilham Aliyev exposed Pashinyan's lies with facts and logic. This was a severe blow for Pashinyan. In this process, not only Pashinyan and the Armenian state, but also the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group, who are mediators in the process of resolving the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, and some other international organizations are responsible. These international organizations should not create conditions for such slanderous statements of Pashinyan. The OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs should finally, clearly, explain to Armenia, as President Ilham Aliyev noted, that Nagorno Karabakh is not Armenia, Nagorno Karabakh is not an independent country," Elman Mammadov added.