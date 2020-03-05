Operational Headquarters, Prosecutor General’s Office make joint statement on false information about coronavirus in Azerbaijan (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 10:31)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5

Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijan’s Cabinet of Ministers and Prosecutor General’s Office have made a joint statement on false information about coronavirus in the country, Trend reports.

The information, which doesn’t reflect the reality and is aimed at misleading the society, is dismissed, reads the statement.

"In recent days, in a number of media and social networks, people interested in creating anxiety in society have in a biased manner spread a voice message saying that allegedly one person has died from coronavirus in the City Clinical Hospital No. 3 in the Sabunchu District," reads the statement.

Moreover, some media outlets spread false information and purposefully use certain expressions and photos that to mislead the population and to create artificial agiotage, said the joint statement. "This information, which forms wrong opinion among the population, is refuted, since it does not reflect reality."

Upon the death of Nazakat Ramazanova (born in 1994) on February 29 due to pneumonia in the City Clinical Hospital No. 3 of the Sabunchu District, police and prosecutors, with the participation of forensic experts, examined the place and the corpse.

To establish the cause of Ramazanova’s death, a forensic medical examination was assigned. Tests taken from the corpse for examination did not reveal any infectious disease.

In fact, the Sabunchu District Prosecutor’s office is conducting an investigation.

"Most serious measures will be taken with regard to media outlets, including users of social networks deliberately disseminating such false information aimed at forming a wrong opinion among the public,” said the joint statement.