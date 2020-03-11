Azerbaijani, Turkmen presidents hold one-on-one meeting (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11
Trend:
Following the official welcome ceremony, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Turkmenistan’s President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov held a one-on-one meeting on March 11.
Latest
Operational Headquarters: Two Azerbaijani citizens test positive for coronavirus after returning from Iran
Azerbaijani athletes talk about preparation for FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup in Baku (VIDEO)
Leyla Abdullayeva: Act of vandalism against monument to prominent Azerbaijani poetess committed during Armenian PM’s visit to Belgium
Criminal proceeding instituted in Belgium on desecration of monument of prominent Azerbaijani poetess (PHOTO)
Head of office: All issues on legislative agenda of Azerbaijani parliament to be regularly submitted for discussion
Azerbaijani Agrarian Credit and Development Agency discloses amount of funds allocated for autumn crops