President Ilham Aliyev: Activities of parliament related to social sphere should be very active

Politics 14 March 2020 13:52 (UTC+04:00)
President Ilham Aliyev: Activities of parliament related to social sphere should be very active

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14

Trend:

In general, the activities of parliament related to the social sphere should be very active, of course, said Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev addressing the first session of the Azerbaijani Parliament’s sixth convocation on March 10, Trend reports.

“This area is, as always, a priority for us. As I already noted, important steps were taken last year and they will be continued this year. In particular, additional funds are envisaged to support low-income families. The number of families covered by targeted social assistance is increasing. On my instructions, amendments are being introduced to the methodology because the previous one did not reflect reality. The amount provided to each family is also increasing. This year 7,000 apartments will be provided to internally displaced persons, which is a record high. Martyr families will be provided with 1,500 apartments, which is also a record figure. Last year, 934 apartments were provided,” said the head of state.

“The role of our parliament in the development of interreligious and intercultural dialogue can also become very effective,” he said.

“Our MPs should actively participate in international events and the numerous events held in Azerbaijan. We respect our religion. It is sacred for us. At the same time, we must respect other religions. The ideas voiced at the 2nd Summit of World Religious Leaders at the end of last year show that there is probably no other country in the world today that would address this issue and achieve serious results as much as Azerbaijan. The Muslim world supports us, while the Organization of Islamic Cooperation refers to us as an example due to our attitude to the Muslim religion. The inter-religious processes taking place in Azerbaijan are praised by both Patriarch of the Russian Orthodox Church Cyril and Pope Francis. I have already met him three times – once in Baku and twice in the Vatican. He also appreciates the work carried out in Azerbaijan in this area. So it is not me saying this. These are the words of the leaders of the world’s traditional religions. Of course, we will take steps in this direction,” said President Ilham Aliyev.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Executive director talks on expansion prospects of Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria
Executive director talks on expansion prospects of Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria
Merkel: coronavirus situation is common challenge for Europe and the world
Merkel: coronavirus situation is common challenge for Europe and the world
Europe has become the epicenter of coronavirus pandemic, WHO chief says
Europe has become the epicenter of coronavirus pandemic, WHO chief says
Loading Bars
Latest
Kazakh uranium producing company opens tender to buy welding equipment Tenders 14:41
USAID hands over personal protective equipment to Kazakhstan to help battle coronavirus spread Kazakhstan 14:39
Iran's strives to cope with Coronavirus outbreak under severe sanctions Iran 14:38
Azerbaijan's association talks health measures to protect citizens from coronavirus Society 14:34
Changes to the operations schedule of Baku-Tbilisi-Baku train made Society 14:08
President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan is social state, and all our steps confirm this Politics 13:56
President Ilham Aliyev: Activities of parliament related to social sphere should be very active Politics 13:52
Number of confirmed coronavirus cases increases in Georgia Georgia 13:37
Chief Epidemiologist: Isolation to prevent epidemiological situation aggravation in Azerbaijan Society 13:33
Iran discloses volumes of imported products Business 13:29
Uzbekistan announces competition for coronavirus vaccines development Uzbekistan 13:28
Passenger transportation by air in Turkey down Turkey 13:27
Ministry of Economy: Georgia has no problems with food stocks Business 13:27
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market Finance 13:23
President Ilham Aliyev: Marginalized, club-like group that completely lost all popular support refused to hold meeting with Presidential Administration’s representatives - they know better Politics 13:20
Turkmenistan to hold competition of innovative projects Turkmenistan 13:11
President Ilham Aliyev: I am telling all MPs: don’t collude with anyone Politics 13:08
National Committee against coronavirus to decide on Tehran's quarantine Iran 13:02
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market Finance 12:59
President Ilham Aliyev: We must be active in all organizations in connection with Nagorno-Karabakh conflict Politics 12:59
Extraction volume from mines of Iranian Chaharmahal & Bakhtiari Province announced Business 12:56
National Bank of Georgia recommends consumers use contactless pay methods due to coronavirus Finance 12:51
President Ilham Aliyev: I recommend that MPs be active in constituencies they were elected from and to always stay in touch with voters Politics 12:47
Azerbaijani foreign ministry: it took Armenia four days to understand president's speech Politics 12:32
President Ilham Aliyev: Successes achieved in economic sphere over past 16 years are unmatched in world Politics 12:22
Three Azerbaijani citizens who earlier tested positive for coronavirus discharged Society 12:19
President Ilham Aliyev: There is no force in world today that can impose any solution on us or dictate anything to us Politics 12:12
Uzbekistan joins Industrial Safety Council of CIS Business 12:11
Georgian lari reaches historic low rate Finance 12:01
Azerbaijan closes number of tourist sites Society 12:01
TABIB: WHO specialists visit Azerbaijan's clinics, laboratories Society 11:36
President Ilham Aliyev: Legislative framework related to preservation of our traditional national values should be broader Politics 11:32
Indonesian capital closes schools for two weeks due to coronavirus concerns Other News 11:19
President Ilham Aliyev talks on public oversight: Process is moving slowly, we still believe that some head of executive authority is khan who can do whatever he wants Politics 11:13
Bus operations between Azerbaijan, Georgia restricted Society 11:07
President Ilham Aliyev: Parliamentary elections showed again that people value our political course highly Politics 11:01
Gas pipeline to Kharg power plant commissioned in Iran Oil&Gas 10:57
Kazakhstan’s ruling party cancels meeting due to coronavirus outbreak Kazakhstan 10:51
Azerbaijan’s President: MPs representing us abroad should not go there as tourists and submit report on what they have done Politics 10:49
Coronavirus cases count increases in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 10:47
Iranian currency rates for March 14 Finance 10:44
Uzbekistan to increase number of metro trains Transport 10:43
President Ilham Aliyev: Work is underway to create new fifth column in Azerbaijan Politics 10:42
President Ilham Aliyev: Recent statements by OSCE/ODIHR show again how biased, prejudiced they are Politics 10:42
Colombia closes border with Venezuela over coronavirus Other News 10:39
Uzbekistan suspends number of international flights due to coronavirus Transport 10:25
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 30 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:55
India increases fuel tax in a bid to shore up revenue Other News 09:37
Capital Economics: Oil prices to remain low for at least next couple of months Oil&Gas 09:23
Azerbaijani instrument-making plant talks manufacture of new product Business 09:21
Baku-Tbilisi train operations restricted Economy 09:20
EBRD unveils emergency coronavirus financing package Business 09:10
Executive director talks on expansion prospects of Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria Oil&Gas 08:59
Ecuador confirms first coronavirus death Other News 08:48
Coronavirus cases in Japan at 1,423 as of Saturday morning: NHK Other News 08:29
11 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection reported on Chinese mainland Other News 08:11
Jamaica declares disaster over coronavirus, seeks Cuban nurses Other News 07:48
Merkel: coronavirus situation is common challenge for Europe and the world Europe 07:15
S. Korea's new virus cases continue to slow, infections top 8,000 Other News 06:33
Former NATO chief Javier Solana has coronavirus Other News 05:32
Trump to nominate Hudson Institute CEO Weinstein to be U.S. ambassador to Japan: White House US 04:48
IMF, World Bank staff to work from home after coronavirus case at Fund headquarters Other News 03:55
Bill Gates leaves Microsoft’s board, stepping farther away from the tech giant he co-founded Other News 03:21
Europe has become the epicenter of coronavirus pandemic, WHO chief says Europe 02:45
Poland to close borders to foreigners, quarantine returnees Europe 02:01
Egypt reports 13 new cases of coronavirus, bringing total to 93 Other News 01:25
COVID-19 cases in Israel rise to 143 Israel 00:53
Buta Airways suspends Baku-Tbilisi-Baku flights Economy 00:09
Trump to declare emergency as coronavirus chaos spreads US 13 March 23:43
No decision made yet to cancel Formula 1 in Azerbaijan: Operational Headquarters Society 13 March 22:38
Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijan’s Cabinet of Ministers holds discussions on coronavirus Politics 13 March 22:34
Those spreading false information on coronavirus to be punished in Azerbaijan Society 13 March 22:31
Azerbaijan to spend as much financial resources as needed to fight against coronavirus: Operational Headquarters Society 13 March 22:31
Operational Headquarters in Azerbaijan dismisses info about limited sale of products in stores Society 13 March 22:18
Georgian-Azerbaijani border temporarily closed Politics 13 March 22:14
Finals of FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup cancelled in Baku Society 13 March 22:08
Azerbaijan’s chief infectiologist: Citizens should prefer natural, healthy food to fight against coronovirus Society 13 March 21:58
Operational headquarters: Quarantined Azerbaijani citizen died from chronic illness, not coronavirus Society 13 March 21:54
No local infection cases among citizens in Azerbaijan Society 13 March 21:48
Operational Headquarters: Situation in Azerbaijan is not pandemic Society 13 March 21:44
Azerbaijan’s Baku Insaat Isgele company talks on export of metal platforms, supports Business 13 March 21:12
Azerbaijan's Mingachevir Machine-Building Plant reveals production volume Business 13 March 21:08
Results of second day of competitions within FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup in Azerbaijan announced Society 13 March 20:53
Azerbaijan’s Ganja Instrument-Making Plant discloses export volumes Business 13 March 20:45
Azerbaijan Agricultural Insurance talks on insurance modules, tariffs and products Economy 13 March 20:41
Sufficient liquidity of Azerbaijani State Oil Fund’s funds - guarantee of fulfillment of its budgetary obligations Economy 13 March 20:36
Azerbaijani Operational Headquarters: Information about closure of shops – rumors Society 13 March 20:25
Operational headquarters: Certain measures on social isolation to be applied in Azerbaijan from March 14 Politics 13 March 20:00
Turkmenistan to increase cement production Business 13 March 20:00
Turkey's export of grain, legumes to Azerbaijan grows Turkey 13 March 19:27
National Bank of Georgia takes steps to curb lari depreciation Finance 13 March 19:26
How EU gas markets prepared for coronavirus? Oil&Gas 13 March 19:25
Azerbaijan’s Elektrogas LLC talks plans on export volume Business 13 March 19:23
Management Union of Medical Territorial Units: 3 of 19 people infected with coronavirus recovered in Azerbaijan Society 13 March 19:09
Turkey's export of furniture, wood to Azerbaijan up Turkey 13 March 18:54
Kazakhstan introduces restrictions on Russia, Kyrgyzstan border crossing amid coronavirus spread Kazakhstan 13 March 18:51
Uzbekistan increases export of construction materials Business 13 March 18:33
Third case of coronavirus infection detected in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 13 March 18:28
Georgia presents anti-crisis plan for business sector affected by coronavirus outbreak Business 13 March 18:22
Norway suspends fees as first aid for virus-hit airlines Europe 13 March 18:17
All news