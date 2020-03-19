President Ilham Aliyev: Although oil price on world markets has fallen sharply, all our social obligations will nevertheless be executed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 19

Trend:

Although the oil price on world markets has fallen sharply, all our social obligations will nevertheless be executed, said Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev in his message of congratulation to the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of Novruz holiday, Trend reports.

“The successes we achieved in the economic sphere this year are very pleasing, of course. In the first two months, our gross domestic product increased by 2.8 percent. The economy in the non-oil sector grew by 6.7 percent. Industrial production in the non-oil sector increased by 21.7 percent. Cash incomes of the population increased by 9 percent and inflation is only at 2.8 percent. Again, as a result of the reforms and the measures to ensure transparency, 252 million manats were transferred into the state budget in excess of the forecast in the first two months. This is further evidence that the measures being taken in connection with transparency and the policy against the shadow economy are bearing fruit. I am sure that this positive trend will be maintained until the end of the year and the part of the Azerbaijani economy that is still in the shadow will come out. The activity of state bodies alone is not enough. Businesses should also be aware of their responsibility and not go the wrong way, withdraw their activities from the shadows and pay every single gapik of tax. They should know that these taxes are intended to raise people’s wages and pensions,” said the head of state.

President Ilham Aliyev noted that this year, a lot of work is planned in the social sphere.

“Since the beginning of the year, I have attended the opening of three large hospitals – in Goranboy, Shamkir and Gazakh. More hospitals are to be opened. Work will be carried out to create social infrastructure. Although the oil price on world markets has fallen sharply, all our social obligations will nevertheless be executed. Even though our budgetary expenditure for the social sphere increased significantly as a result of the measures taken and decisions made last year, our social obligations will be fulfilled nevertheless. All social infrastructure projects will be fully implemented,” said the head of state.

President Aliyev pointed out that there are plans to build and commission 7,000 apartments intended to improve the living conditions of internally displaced persons.

“A total of 1,500 apartments intended for martyr families will be built and commissioned. There should be no doubt about this. I am sure that we will successfully complete 2020. Many countries have encountered great difficulties these days. Political stability in these countries is disrupted, they experience an economic crisis. Some oil-producing countries have already begun to experience difficulties due to the falling oil price,” said the head of state.