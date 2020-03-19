Eastern Partnership: new policy objectives for beyond 2020

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 19

Trend:

Today, the European Commission and the High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy have put forward a proposal for the long-term policy objectives of the Eastern Partnership beyond 2020. These aim at increasing trade, strengthening connectivity and deepening economic integration with Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, the Republic of Moldova and Ukraine, strengthening democratic institutions, the rule of law, environmental and climate resilience, supporting the digital transformation, and promoting fair and inclusive societies.

High Representative/Vice President Josep Borrell said: “Our neighbours’ strength is also the European Union’s strength; the Eastern Partnership remains a crucial element of the EU’s foreign policy. Our proposals will further strengthen our six partner countries, reflecting the priorities and challenges that we share, while maintaining the emphasis on delivering tangible, positive results for all citizens”.

Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Negotiations Olivér Várhelyi said: “We are sending a very clear message to our Eastern partner countries: we will help you to build strong economies and to create growth and jobs by attracting foreign direct investment and by strengthening connectivity in key sectors, such as transport, energy and environment. We will work closely together to address today’s challenges across the board, including the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic”.

Building on the achievements of the Partnership in the first 10 years, today’s proposal outlines how the EU will work together with the partner countries to tackle common challenges and strengthen their resilience in the light of today’s challenges as an overriding policy objective beyond 2020. In doing so, work between the EU and partners will continue on new policy priorities to support the ecological transformation, the digital transformation and to deliver on economies that work for all, in particular more job opportunities for youth and to promote gender equality.

A Partnership that CREATES:

Together for resilient, sustainable and integrated economies

Strengthening economies, reducing inequality, and making partner countries places where people want to build their futures. By increasing trade and deepening economic integration, investing in SMEs, connectivity, embracing the opportunities from the twin ecological and digital transformation and in people, the aim is to create an attractive business environment that brings decent, sustainable jobs and economic opportunities ensuring prosperity for everyone. We will target key sectors for economic development, such as energy, transport and the environment in order to foster enhanced growth.

A Partnership that PROTECTS:

Together for accountable institutions, the rule of law, and security

Good governance and democratic institutions, rule of law, successful anti-corruption policies, fight against organised crime, respect of human rights and security, including support to populations affected by conflict, are the backbone of strong and resilient states and societies. They are also significant preconditions for a functioning market economy and for sustainable growth. In particular, rule of law is a key factor in ensuring an effective business climate and an important consideration in attracting foreign direct investment. There needs to be a renewed commitment to the fundamentals of the partnership, a better measurement of the real results and impacts of reforms and their perceptions by citizens.

A Partnership that GREENS:

Together towards environmental and climate resilience

Environmental and climate challenges require urgent action by the EU and the partner countries. The EU will help partner countries to fulfil their nationally determined contributions to the Paris Agreement and modernise their economies, reduce their carbon footprint and move towards climate neutrality, while acknowledging the investment challenges. The EU will also support for the energy efficiency of buildings, the development of renewable sources and the modernisation of the health sector.

A Partnership that CONNECTS:

Together for a resilient digital transformation

A strong digital presence in the EU’s neighbourhood will enable growth and drive sustainable development. In this respect, the EU will invest further in the digital transformation of the partner countries, in line with EU legislation and best practice and support the scale up of highly innovative digital start-ups in the region. The EU will further support and assist the cyber resilience of partner countries.

A Partnership that EMPOWERS:

Together for resilient, fair and inclusive societies

Free and fair elections and transparent, citizen-centred and accountable public administrations are essential for democracy. Together with an engaged civil society, free, plural and independent media and the protection of citizens’ rights, including the rights of minorities, these are key ingredients for resilient, fair, inclusive, and democratic societies. Cooperation in these areas will be an important priority for the EU.

Background

The Eastern Partnership was launched in 2009 with the aim to strengthening and deepening the political and economic relations between the EU, its Member States and Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, the Republic of Moldova, and Ukraine. The Partnership has developed according to the interests, ambitions and progress of each partner, allowing for differentiation, but in a flexible and inclusive way to tackle common and global challenges jointly and foster regional integration. Current policy objectives were defined through agenda 20 Deliverables for 2020, agreed in 2017.

The new policy objectives emerged from the structured consultation on the future of the Eastern Partnership carried out in 2019, with broad and inclusive participation of Member States, partner countries, civil society organisations, academics and businesses and financial institutions. Overall, there is a broad consensus that the current Eastern Partnership policy framework is robust and delivers tangible benefits for people.

Next steps

The Commission and the European External Action Service expect the Member States and partner countries to endorse the proposal in view of the Eastern Partnership Summit in June 2020, which will give a mandate to develop a new set of tangible deliverables building on the current 20 Deliverables for 2020.

For More Information

Joint Communication: Eastern Partnership policy beyond 2020: Reinforcing Resilience – an Eastern Partnership that delivers for all

Memo: The Eastern Partnership policy beyond 2020

Factsheet: Eastern Partnership beyond 2020

Factsheet on EU-Armenia relations

Factsheet on EU-Azerbaijan relations

Factsheet on EU-Belarus relations

Factsheet on EU-Georgia relations

Factsheet on EU-Moldova relations

Factsheet on EU-Ukraine relations