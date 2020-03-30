Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry condemns terrorist attacks in Saudi Arabia
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 30
Trend:
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has condemned the terrorist attacks committed in Saudi Arabia, Trend reports referring to the official Twitter page of the Foreign Ministry.
"We condemn the Houthi terror attack targeting the residential areas in the cities of Riyadh and Jazan in Saudi Arabia,” the statement said. “Azerbaijan expresses solidarity with and support to Saudi Arabia in its measures to maintain security, stability and territorial integrity of the country."
Latest
Azerbaijan extends benefit terms for contributions to mandatory health insurance for non-oil sector employees
Pakistan's National Commission for Human Rights condemns so-called "parliamentary and presidential elections" in occupied Nagorno-Karabakh
Azerbaijan Insurers Association: insurance community must promptly prepare plan for transition to distant operation mode