New deputy minister of economy named in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 2

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on the appointment of a new deputy minister of economy, Trend reports on Apr. 2.

According to the decree, Sahib Alakbarov has been appointed Deputy Minister of Economy.

Sahib Alakbarov served as Head of the Executive Power of Sabail district in 2005-2009, in 2009-2010 - Deputy Chairman of the State Statistical Committee, and since July 2, 2010 - Deputy Minister of Taxes.