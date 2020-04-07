President Ilham Aliyev: Infrastructure available in Azerbaijan allows us opportunity to succeed in organizing necessary production in short time

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 7

Trend:

The production of medical masks and disinfectants once again shows that the infrastructure available in Azerbaijan allows us the opportunity to succeed in organizing the necessary production in a short time, said Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev in his appeal to the Azerbaijani people after attending the inauguration of medical masks manufacturing enterprise established by Baku Textile Factory LLC in Sumgayit Chemical Industry Park.

“It is no coincidence that this production enterprise was set up on the territory of the Chemical Industry Park in Sumgayit. This park was established on my initiative and many enterprises are already in operation here. They are making a great contribution to our non-oil economy. At the same time, the available personnel potential, the development of the class of entrepreneurs, the partnership between the public and private sectors, the continuous state support for the private sector, both political and financial, the provision of low-interest loans –all these factors have brought about a new situation when we can organize the production and supply of the necessary resources in a short period of time. I want to note again that there is a shortage of masks even in developed countries these days. The new equipment we have purchased –there are plans to supply a second line of this equipment as well – allows us the opportunity to produce a large volume, a large number of masks in an automated mode,” said the head of state.

He noted that therefore, today's event is of particular importance.

“I have taken part in the opening of hundreds, perhaps even more than a thousand industrial enterprises in recent years, but this enterprise is of particular importance because the medical masks and disinfectants produced in Azerbaijan today will protect our citizens. Our main goal is to avoid infecting people, protect people’s health, and all measures are being taken to do this,” said the head of state.