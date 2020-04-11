President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan plays active role in fight against coronavirus pandemic both domestically and globally

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 11

Trend:

Azerbaijan plays an active role in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic both domestically and globally, said President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, chairman of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States Ilham Aliyev during the extraordinary Summit of the Turkic Council through videoconferencing, Trend reports.

“Azerbaijan has demonstrated global solidarity and provided voluntary financial assistance to the World Health Organization in the fight against coronavirus. On 13 March, Azerbaijan signed a donor agreement to provide voluntary financial assistance to the COVID-19 Appeal Fund within the framework of the World Health Organization's Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan. We appreciate the important role the World Health Organization has been playing in the global fight against the pandemic,” said President Ilham Aliyev.

He noted that comprehensive work has been done in the healthcare system of Azerbaijan over the course of 16 years, the professional level of doctors has increased, more than 750 healthcare institutions have been built or fully renovated.

“More than 5 million people in Azerbaijan undergo medical examination at the expense of the state every year. Patients infected with coronavirus are being treated in more than 20 public hospitals. The most modern hospital of our country for 575 beds, called the “Yeni klinika", was recently made available to these patients. In March this year, three new hospitals with a total of 500 beds were commissioned in three cities of our country. These hospitals are also available to patients infected with coronavirus. There are plans to build and commission 10 modern modular-type hospitals with 200 beds each shortly, six of which will be built by the state and four by private entrepreneurs. We appreciate the achievements of our doctors and medical workers in the fight against coronavirus. The salaries of doctors serving coronavirus-infected people have been increased three, four and five times. This is a manifestation of the government’s care for doctors,” said President Ilham Aliyev.

The head of state noted that more than 15,000 Azerbaijani citizens have been evacuated from various countries, including charter flights organized at the expense of the state.

“All citizens returned to the country are placed at state expense in four- and five-star hotels, in special quarantine zones. Quarantined individuals are also housed in the Athletes Village, which was opened during the first European Games. In the conditions of mutual understanding and coordination with neighboring states, land and air transport communications have been temporarily suspended, except for international trade transportation. International air transportation of passengers has also been suspended with other countries,” said President Ilham Aliyev.