No cases of coronavirus infection among employees of Azerbaijani diplomatic corps (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 17:58)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 16

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The cases of coronavirus infection have not been detected among employees of Azerbaijani diplomatic corps abroad, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev said.

Hajiyev made the remark in Baku at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers on April 16, Trend reports.

The assistant to the president said that diplomatic missions are working intensively and provide citizens with the necessary consular services.

Hajiyev stressed that all necessary steps will be taken for the Azerbaijani citizens staying abroad to return to the country.

“The appeals will be accepted within five days after the "I am going home" website will begin to work,” the assistant to the president added.

“Then, the website’s activity will be suspended for five days,” Hajiyev said. “The citizens who will appeal will be returned to Azerbaijan in turn.”

The assistant to the president added that within these measures, about 200-400 Azerbaijani citizens are planned to return to the country every week.