President Ilham Aliyev attended opening of main gas pipeline laid to Sumgayit (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 24
Trend:
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the inauguration of main gas pipeline laid from Aghdara village of Khizi district to the city of Sumgayit in the territory of Absheron district.
Armenia unable to exert pressure on Turkey by fabrications about so-called "genocide" - administration
Latest
Armenia unable to exert pressure on Turkey by fabrications about so-called "genocide" - administration
Azerbaijan carries out special operation against members of international network of cybercriminals (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Russian MFA: Issues related to settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict should be considered within existing format