MFA: Azerbaijani citizens from about 60 countries want to come back

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13

Trend:

Today, one of the important issues is the return of Azerbaijani citizens staying abroad to Azerbaijan, Spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Leyla Abdullayeva said.

Abdullayeva made the remark at the briefing in the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan, Trend reports on May 13.

“Presently, Azerbaijani citizens from about 60 countries want to come back,” the spokesperson said. “Despite the suspension of international flights, Azerbaijan continues to return its citizens via special charter flights.”