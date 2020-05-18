Elmar Mammadyarov meets with OSCE MG co-chairs in video conference format

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov held an online meeting with the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs, Igor Popov (Russia), Stéphane Visconti (France) and Andrew Schofer (USA) and the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chair-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk, Trend reports citing the MFA.

The assistants of the co-chairs of France and the United States have also participated in the video-conference held on May 18.

At the meeting, the sides discussed the current situation of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement process and the steps to be taken during the upcoming months, in the post-pandemic period.

It was agreed to work on determining the date and time of the next meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia with the mediation of the Minsk Group co-chairs after the softening of the outbreak.