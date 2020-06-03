Azerbaijani president visits military unit in Aghdam

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev has visited a military unit in Aghdam district, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani presidential press-service.

Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and First Deputy Minister of Defense, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, Colonel General Najmaddin Sadikov reported to President, Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev.

President Aliyev viewed conditions created at the military unit.