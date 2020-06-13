Azerbaijan confirms 352 new COVID-19 cases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 352 new COVID-19 cases, 196 patients have recovered, while 2 patients have died, Trend reports on June 13 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijan's Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 9,570 cases of coronavirus infection have been confirmed in Azerbaijan, 5,309 patients have recovered, 115 people have died.

At present, 4,146 people are being treated in special treatment hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 375,759 tests were carried out in the country so far.