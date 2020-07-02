Azerbaijan extending special quarantine regime (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 19:58)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 2

Trend:

The special quarantine regime is being extended in Azerbaijan and its coverage is being expanded to prevent the further spread of coronavirus and minimize the possible consequences, the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers told Trend.

The special quarantine regime will be extended from 06:00 (GMT+4) July 5 through 06:00 July 20.

It will cover Baku, Jalilabad, Ganja, Lankaran, Masalli, Sumgayit, Yevlakh cities and Absheron district, as well as Goranboy, Goygol, Mingachevir, Barda, Khachmaz, Samukh, Siyazan and Sheki districts.

The Baku metro will suspend its activity from 00:00 (GMT+4) July 4, 2020 through 06:00 (GMT+4) July 20, 2020.

The entire public transport will not operate on weekends on the following dates in cities and districts in which the special quarantine regime has been toughened:

from 00:00 (GMT+4) July 4 through 06:00 (GMT+4) July 6;

from 00:00 (GMT+4) July 11 through 06:00 (GMT+4) July 13;

from 00:00 (GMT+4) July 18 through 06:00 (GMT+4) July 20.

As part of measures aimed to reduce the spread of the virus, it is forbidden to gather in public places for more than five people throughout the country, including the streets and boulevards.

The work and services in the following spheres are not allowed till 06:00 (GMT+4) July 20, 2020, in Baku, Jalilabad, Ganja, Goranboy, Goygol, Lankaran, Masalli, Mingachevir, Sumgayit and Yevlakh cities and in Absheron, Barda, Khachmaz, Samukh, Siyazan and Sheki districts, in which the special quarantine regime has been tightened:

- activity of big shopping centers, except for grocery stores and pharmacies;

- field customer service in catering facilities;

- activity of museums and exhibition halls;

- activity of hairdressers, beauty salons and rendering of cosmetic services (including rendering services in these places, in the client’s house or other places);

- activity of educational institutions (except for online exams, contests and interviews);

- conducting outdoor sports competitions and games.