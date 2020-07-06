Azerbaijani president, first lady attend inauguration of modular hospital in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 6

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended the inauguration of a modular hospital of the Health Center of the Ministry of Emergency Situations for the treatment of coronavirus patients in Khatai district, Baku.

After viewing the conditions created at the health center, the president gave an interview to Azerbaijan Television, Public Television and Khazar Television.