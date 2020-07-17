Minister: Hungary firmly supports Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 17

By Asif Mehman – Trend:

Hungary firmly supports Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity within the internationally recognized borders, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto said.

Szijjarto made the remark at the meeting with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, Trend reports on July 17.

While expressing concern over the aggravation of the situation in the region, the Hungarian minister stressed that Hungary’s position on the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is extremely clear and remains unchanged.

“Hungary firmly supports Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity within the internationally recognized borders,” Szijjarto added.

As for the double standards that are often demonstrated in the global international politics, the minister stressed that Hungary has repeatedly witnessed them.

“The principle of mutual respect is at the core of Hungary’s foreign policy,” Szijjarto said.

The minister touched on the relations between Azerbaijan and the EU and stressed that Hungary supports the rapid completion of the negotiations on a new agreement between the EU and Azerbaijan.

At the end of the meeting, Szijjarto invited his Azerbaijani counterpart to pay an official visit to Budapest after normalizing the situation in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic.