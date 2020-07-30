Hearings on Armenia's provocations against Azerbaijan held in Italian Senate (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 12:35

Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs at the Italian Senate held hearings over the latest military provocations of Armenia against Azerbaijan with the participation of Azerbaijani Ambassador to Italy Mammad Ahmadzade, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani embassy.

Opening the hearings, the Standing Committee Chairman Vito Petrocelli said that the events have caused serious concern in the Italian Senate and stressed the importance of holding discussions on this topic.

Then Ambassador Mammadzade made a speech on this issue.

Reminding Armenia's territorial claims to the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, he informed about its military aggression against Azerbaijan and the consequences, as well as the documents adopted by numerous international organizations, including four UN Security Council resolutions on the necessity of removal of Armenian armed forces from all the occupied Azerbaijani territories.

He stressed that Armenia ignores all these documents and spoke about the destructive actions of the Armenian side aimed at delaying the negotiation process, maintaining the status quo, carrying out illegal activities in the occupied Azerbaijani territories and continuing violation of the ceasefire.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.