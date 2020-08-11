Azerbaijani officials holding meeting with Serbian Deputy PM (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.11

Azerbaijani officials are holding a meeting with Serbian Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of the Interior and Secretary of the National Security Council of Serbia Nebojsa Stefanovic, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan, Trend reports on August 11.

Secretary of the Security Council under the President of Azerbaijan Ramil Usubov, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev, Deputy Foreign Minister Araz Azimov and Azerbaijani Ambassador to Serbia Eldar Hasanov.