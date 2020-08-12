Hikmat Hajiyev: Armenia's National Security Strategy - like fake history textbook

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 12

Trend:

Armenia has recently announced its new National Security Strategy to the public, Assistant to Azerbaijan’s President - Head of the Foreign Affairs Policy Department of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan Hikmet Hajiyev said, Trend reports.

“In the notes written as a preface to the strategy, Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan broadly refers to the history of Armenia, touches upon the Armenian highlands, Hayk, King Artashes, Arshakids, the Kingdom of Van as well as to 'genocide' and other similar historical moments of a mythical nature, which is not entirely compatible with such documents in terms of format,” Hajiyev said.

“Generally, the National Security Strategy of Armenia is like a fake history textbook. Typically, such documents do not make so many references to the history. It is felt that Armenia still remains a hostage of the past, and its inferiority complex has been manifested itself in this document too,” he added.