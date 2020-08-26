Russian president congratulates First VP of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 26

Trend:

Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation sent a congratulatory letter to Mehriban Aliyeva, First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

"Dear Mehriban Arif gizi,

Please accept my warmest congratulations on the occasion of your birthday," Russian president wrote.

"As a true friend of Russia, you are making a significant contribution to the strengthening of the strategic partnership between our countries. I am confident that these relations will continue to develop fruitfully in all areas for the benefit of the Russian and Azerbaijani peoples," President Vladimir Putin wrote.

"Dear Mehriban Arif gizi, I sincerely wish you good health, happiness, well-being and success in your state activities. Please extend my cordial greetings to your family," the letter said.