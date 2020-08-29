Intensive arming of Armenia by Russia worries Azerbaijan - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.29

Trend:

Russia sends military cargoes to Armenia, and this seriously worries the Azerbaijani state and the public, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev said to media representatives, Trend reports on August 29.

“The explanations of the Russian side aren’t convincing enough for us. Azerbaijan is waiting for clarification regarding grounds on which the intensive arming of Armenia continues,” Hajiyev said. “During the [recent] events related to Azerbaijan's Tovuz, Armenia has demonstrated that it continues its aggressive policy. We aren’t satisfied with the answer that allegedly the [Russian] planes transport construction materials, since they can be also transported in other ways".

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.