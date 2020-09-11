Azerbaijani president awards "Dostlug" Order to Russian academician
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 11
Trend:
Guided by Item 23 of Article 109 of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed the order to award the “Dostlug” Order to Albert Anatolyevich Likhanov for his services rendered to the strengthening of humanitarian relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation.
