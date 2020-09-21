Azerbaijani president: Role of UN in global economic governance should be strengthened

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.21

Trend:

In its 75th anniversary we call for further strengthening and modernizing the United Nations, revitalizing the UN General Assembly and strengthening its authority as the most democratic, accountable, universal and representative body of the Organization, including in the area of international peace and security, and reforming the UN Security Council, in order to transform it into a more democratic, effective, efficient, transparent and representative body, and in line with contemporary geo-political realities, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said during his speech at a high-level meeting to mark the 75th anniversary of the United Nations held on the sidelines of the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Trend reports.

The head of state emphasized that the United Nations is the only global body with universal membership and is, therefore, well positioned to address global economic governance with the objective of reaching sustainable development.

"The role of the UN in global economic governance should thus be strengthened. For the United Nations to fulfill its role in global economic governance, the political will of all Member States to commit to the UN processes and to multilateralism and its underlying values is critical," the head of state said.