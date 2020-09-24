Foreign Ministry discloses details of meeting of Azerbaijani, Georgian FMs (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 24

Trend:

During an official visit to Georgia, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Georgian Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani, Trend reports with reference to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

Following the one-on-one meeting, an expanded meeting was held with the participation of delegations from both sides.

The ministers stressed the developing bilateral strategic partnership. The high-level relations between the two countries, including those at the level of the presidents, are evident not only in words but also in deeds. The mutual visits have made a positive contribution to the further strengthening of relations between the two countries.

Zalkaliani appreciated the statements in connection with Georgia voiced by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on September 19 in an interview with local media.

The sides exchanged the views on cooperation on many issues of the bilateral agenda, including political, economic, trade, energy, transport, tourism, humanitarian and other spheres.

While speaking about cooperation in the energy and transport spheres, the sides stressed that the prospects for the full commissioning and expansion of the Southern Gas Corridor, the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan, Baku-Supsa oil pipelines, the Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum gas pipeline, as well as the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway contributed to the socio-economic development of not only two countries, but the entire region.

The sides stressed the great potential for the further development of trade and economic relations and the importance of its full use.

During the meeting, the sides emphasized that the two countries faced similar security threats and a similar approach is observed in the fight against this.

The sides stressed the need to respect the norms and principles of international law, in particular, the observance of the principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity, and inviolability of internationally recognized borders.

Along with bilateral cooperation, the two countries successfully cooperate and support each other in multilateral formats.

Bayramov stressed that unresolved conflicts pose a great threat to security in the region, and informed his colleague about the recent military provocations of the Armenian armed forces.

The importance of the settlement of the conflict on the principle of the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan within the internationally recognized borders was emphasized.

The ministers noted that during the pandemic, a high level of coordination and cooperation was maintained between the two countries and the unimpeded flow of cargo was ensured.

During the meeting, the views on other issues of mutual interest were exchanged.