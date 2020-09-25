President Ilham Aliyev: Non-fulfillment of Security Council resolutions undermines prestige of UN

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 25

Trend:

The non-fulfillment of the Security Council resolutions undermines the prestige of the United Nations, President Ilham Aliyev said during his speech at general debates of the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly held in video format, Trend reports.

“International peace and security problems, the pandemic's impact on the countries of the world call for solidarity between the countries. I want to put forward several proposals to this end:

• The reforms within international organizations are particularly timely and essential in the post-pandemic period. In this regard, particular attention should be paid to increasing the UN's role and prestige on the global level and its ability to undertake more adequate response measures concerning the challenges of modern times.

• The non-fulfillment of the Security Council resolutions undermines the prestige of the United Nations. Implementation mechanisms must be created for the UN Security Council resolutions.

• Refugees and IDPs have become the most vulnerable group of the pandemic period. The return of these vulnerable groups to their native lands in safety and dignity gains great urgency.

• Ensuring affordability and fair distribution of a vaccine is necessary, while the least developed countries should get it free of charge. In this regard, additional oversight mechanisms should be developed.

• The scope of the pandemic’s negative impact on implementing the Sustainable Development Goals by the countries must be carefully analyzed, and solutions must be formulated,” the head of state said.