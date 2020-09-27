Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office: 9 wounded civilians hospitalized
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 27
Trend:
Nine civilians wounded as a result of today's Armenian provocation were hospitalized, Trend reports on Sept. 27 citing the Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office.
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry: Armenian armed forces’ defense line broken through, 7 villages liberated from occupation
