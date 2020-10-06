Azerbaijani Prosecutor General appeals to int'l organizations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 6

Trend:

Kamran Aliyev, Prosecutor General of the Republic of Azerbaijan, officially addressed L.V.Yermolayev, Secretary of the Coordinating Council of Prosecutors General of the CIS member states, Cheol-Kyu Hwang, President of the International Association of Prosecutors (IAP), Han Moral, Secretary General of the IAP, Michelle Bachelet, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Dunja Mijatović, the Council of Europe High Commissioner for Human Rights, Hadi Soleimanpour, the Secretary General of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), and Baghdad Amreyev, the Secretary General of the Turkic Council, Trend reports citing Prosecutor General's Office.

The appeals state that for more than thirty years as a result of the Armenian occupation of Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven adjacent regions of Azerbaijan and the policy of ethnic cleansing more than one million Azerbaijanis were forced to leave their native lands.

Four resolutions of the UN Security Council on the unconditional and immediate withdrawal of Armenian troops from our occupied territories have not yet been implemented.

Since September 27 this year, flagrant violation of the ceasefire and heavy shelling of the civilian population by Armenia has resulted in gross number of civilian casualties. In order to prevent military aggression and ensure protection the civil population, counter-offensive measures have been taken by the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Over the last two days as a consequence of missile attacks and bombardment of Ganja, the second largest city, and Beylagan city, which are far from the conflict zone, 3 civilians were killed, 34 received miscellaneous wounds, many houses and infrastructure of the city were seriously damaged. A criminal case has been launched against Arayik Arutunyan, “head” of the illegitimate, so-called “Nagorno-Karabakh Republic”, who announced the crime in advance on his Facebook page. Criminal proceeding is now ongoing.

Ozal Hasanov, one of our officers carrying out all necessary investigative measures in combat conditions, was seriously wounded and needed surgical intervention.

It was brought to the attention of the international community that by disseminating information about striking at the Mingachevir Dam (Hydro Power Station) located in the territory of Azerbaijan and standing in front of a large water basin the military-political leadership of aggressor Armenia has clearly demonstrated its true intentions.

Actions by the Armenian leadership pursuing an aggressive policy within the recently announced military doctrine "new war for new territories" are aimed at demographic changes in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan through the resettlement of ethnic Armenians-mercenaries from a number of foreign countries, which are a clear violation of the Geneva Conventions.

Stating the stand that the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict must be resolved within the framework of international law in accordance with the principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and the inviolability of its internationally recognized borders it was requested to influence Armenia through appropriate methods and means to settle the conflict at this level.