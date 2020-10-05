Azerbaijani president's assistant says most of Armenian missiles defused in air

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 5

Trend:

Most of the missiles launched by the Armenian Armed Forces are defused by the Azerbaijani army in the air, without reaching their targets, Assistant to the Azerbaijani President - Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev said, Trend reports.

“Armenia, in a pitiful attempt to hide its helplessness, wants to belittle the successes of the Azerbaijani army. But they will not succeed. The current attacks are carried out from such settlements of Armenia as Sisian, Verdi, Vardenis. This shows that the leadership of Armenia is far from ethical rules and civilized behavior,” noted the president's assistant.

“The Azerbaijani army adequately prevents these provocations, but in some cases, the missiles still damage civilians. Armenian servicemen are presently in a helpless position on the battlefield,” Hajiyev stressed.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27.

Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as take important, strategic heights under control.

The fighting continued into October 2020, in the early days of which Armenia launched missile attacks on Azerbaijani cities of Ganja, Mingachevir, Khizi as well as Absheron district.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.