Clashes continue as Azerbaijan destroys another command post of Armenian forces

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 7

By Samir Ali - Trend:

The fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan continued on the night of Oct.6-7, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

“The Azerbaijani army conducted combat operations in various directions of the front, carried out artillery response. As a result of artillery strikes on the Armenian Armed Forces, the command-observation post of the defense of the 5th regiment of the Armenian Armed Forces was disabled, many were killed and wounded," said the ministry.

"An artillery strike destroyed 1 tank and 3 gun mounts of the Armenian Armed Forces,” the ministry said.

The ministry also said that the 1st regiment of the Armenian Armed Forces has serious problems with the provision of food to the personnel.

"As a result, the personnel of the units of the Armenian Armed Forces voluntarily leave the combat positions. Other units have serious problems with ammunition and fuel," said the ministry.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars and artillery on Sept. 27.

Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as take important, strategic heights under control.

The fighting continued into October 2020, in the early days of which Armenia launched missile attacks on Azerbaijani cities of Ganja, Mingachevir, Khizi as well as Absheron district.

On October 6th, at about 9 pm (GMT+4), Armenian Armed Forces launched missiles at Azerbaijani Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline, the largest strategic project in the region, which plays an important role in Europe's energy security. Thanks to the measures taken by the Azerbaijani army, no damage was done to the pipeline.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.