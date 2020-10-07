Armenia targeting civilians, Trend news agency’s editor-in-chief on Al Jazeera TV channel (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 7

Trend:

During another interview on Al Jazeera TV channel, editor-in-chief of Trend news agency Rufiz Hafizoglu stressed that Armenia is shelling Azerbaijani civilians.

Hafizoglu stressed that Armenia continues to make provocations against Azerbaijan, to which the Azerbaijani army gives an adequate response.

"The Azerbaijani army continues to suppress Armenia’s military provocations along the entire front,” the editor-in-chief added. “Azerbaijan’s main goal is to liberate its lands from occupation."