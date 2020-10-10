Pashinyan become a joke character, says Azerbaijani president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 10

So what happened, Pashinyan? You said that the ‘Nagorno-Karabakh republic” covers all the occupied territories. So come and defend them now, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said addressing the nation, Trend reports.

“Why are you running to Moscow? Why do you keep calling and annoying world leaders? Who did you not call? Who did you not annoy? I would advise him to call shamans. Let them help him. Or call a chief of a tribe living on a remote island and he will save his life. As they say, he has become a joke character. Open up and scroll through social networks. People are making fun of you and circulating jokes. There has never been anyone in the world who would humiliate his country so much. Why? Because he cannot come and sit on someone else's land and keep it,” the head of state said.