Bombing of Ganja - another manifestation of ugly face of Armenian fascism, says Azerbaijani president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 13

Trend:

The city of Ganja was bombed. The city came under fire with “Tochka-U” missiles, as a result of which civilians were killed and injured, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in an interview to Turkish Haber Global TV channel, Trend reports.

“This is another manifestation of the ugly face of Armenian fascism. Armenians of the world, Armenia's supporters, their benefactors, and Islamophobic circles will no longer be able to conceal this crime because everything is already obvious. There was a statement for the press at the scene yesterday and representatives of foreign embassies who are visiting the site today see everything with their own eyes. Once again, they see who is causing this conflict, who pursues an aggressive policy, who is committing crimes against the civilian population. The Armenian state is a state of terror, a fascist state, and this crime against humanity has shown this once again,” the head of state said.