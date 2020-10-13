President Aliyev says decision to attack Ganja made personally by Pashinyan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 13

Trend:

The military-political leadership of Armenia is guilty of the attack on Ganja, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in an interview to Turkish Haber Global TV channel, Trend reports.

“According to the information we have, this decision was made personally by Pashinyan. We have accurate information that Pashinyan is currently experiencing very severe psychological upheavals. His moral and psychological state is very tense and he makes inappropriate decisions. For example, they have made several attempts to re-occupy Hadrut. This morning, I was informed that last night a large group of commandos who arrived from Armenia tried to re-occupy Hadrut although, from a strategic point of view, this is not particularly important for Armenia – just to take a selfie there and report to its population. The Azerbaijani Army neutralized this unit, and the losses Armenia suffered there that night are exclusively victims of Pashinyan's irresponsible and predatory policies,” the head of state said.