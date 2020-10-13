We will build entire cities on lands liberated from occupation, we will return life to those places - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 13

Trend:

We will build not only roofs there, but we will also build entire cities, we will return life to those places, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in an interview to Turkish Haber Global TV channel, Trend reports.

“We will restore all the destroyed places. Today they are under the control of our army. Some of the liberated lands are already being visited by representatives of our media. In others, our servicemen shoot videos themselves. We can see that there is not a single building there. In other words, these are the actions of the fascists. The world must and will see this,” the head of state said.

They have destroyed all our villages. They thought the Azerbaijanis would never return there. But they have no idea about the determination of the Azerbaijani people. We have rebuilt Jojug Marjanly in just about eight months. People live there today, there is gas, water, electricity, a mosque, a hospital, a school, houses – everything. Nature there is already like paradise, and even though these lands were under the heel of the Armenians for many years, they will be reborn. Life, children's laughter, and people's smiles will return there,” the head of state said.

“Therefore, we must work on plans for the development of these regions now. Relevant instructions have already been given. Planning will be carried out for the population of Azerbaijan to return to these regions and settle there as soon as possible,” Azerbaijani president said.