Representatives of Tartar's Mayor's Office injured due to Armenian shelling

Following the shelling of settlements in Azerbaijan’s Tartar district by the Armenian armed forces, six civilians have been wounded, Trend’s regional correspondent reports from the scene.

The territorial representatives of the Duyarli and Alasgarli villages of the Mayor’s Office of Tartar district - Ramiz Zeynalov and Kamran Ahmadov, who tried to pull out the wounded civilians, were severely injured.

All the wounded persons have been hospitalized.