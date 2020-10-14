Representatives of Tartar's Mayor's Office injured due to Armenian shelling
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 14
Trend:
Following the shelling of settlements in Azerbaijan’s Tartar district by the Armenian armed forces, six civilians have been wounded, Trend’s regional correspondent reports from the scene.
As a result of artillery shelling of the territory of the region by the Armenian Armed Forces, four civilians of the village have been injured.
The territorial representatives of the Duyarli and Alasgarli villages of the Mayor’s Office of Tartar district - Ramiz Zeynalov and Kamran Ahmadov, who tried to pull out the wounded civilians, were severely injured.
All the wounded persons have been hospitalized.
Latest
World needs to see Armenia for what it is - propaganda machine using lies, manipulation for support - US military expert
Purpose of false info disseminated by Armenian Defense Ministry is to distract world community - Azerbaijani MoD
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva: I pray for the life and health of every Azerbaijani soldier (VIDEO)
US-Educated Azerbaijani Alumni Association, Azerbaijan-Britain Alumni Association, Azerbaijani Students and Alumni Platform, ADA Volunteers Movement make statement
US Educated Azerbaijani Alumni Association makes statement in support of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity
Armenian armed forces' shelling of Azerbaijani city of Ganja - gross violation of international humanitarian law - expert