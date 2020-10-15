Azerbaijani PM sends letter to Georgian counterpart regarding Armenian aggression

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 15

Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov has sent a letter to Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Through the letter, the Azerbaijani PM informed his Georgian counterpart about another military provocation of Armenia against Azerbaijan, which began on Sept. 27.

Asadov especially emphasized that after reaching an agreement on a humanitarian ceasefire, the Armenian armed forces on the night of October 11 fired at residential quarters in the center of Ganja city from the ‘Skad’ missile system, as a result of which 10 people died, including 5 women, 34 people were injured, including 10 women and 9 children.

The letter stressed that the instant response of the Georgian Foreign Ministry to Armenia's attempt to strike at the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) oil pipeline is commendable.

“Azerbaijan and Georgia support each other in all international organizations, always show solidarity in resolving the conflicts that the two countries faced, in accordance with the norms and principles of international law, based on sovereignty, territorial integrity, and inviolability of internationally recognized borders, as well as in accordance with the resolutions and decisions of international organizations,” said the letter.