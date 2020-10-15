Phone talk held between Azerbaijani, Czech FMs

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 15

A telephone conversation between Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Foreign Minister of the Czech Republic Tomas Petrichek was held on Oct. 15, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Bayramov informed his Czech counterpart that the Armenian armed forces continue to violate the humanitarian ceasefire, willfully fire at Azerbaijani cities far from the conflict zone, civilians, civilian infrastructure, as well as about the dire consequences of missile attacks on Ganja city.

The Azerbaijani FM noted during the new provocation of Armenia against Azerbaijan, 43 people were killed and 218 civilians were wounded.

Bayramov added that Azerbaijan responded within the framework of its right to self-defense, and the entire responsibility for the situation in the region lies with the military-political leadership of Armenia.

In turn, Tomas Petrichek expressed serious concern over the death of civilians and stressed the importance of observing the humanitarian ceasefire and resuming negotiations between the parties.