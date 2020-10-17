Government Officials are in Ganja
BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 17
Trend:
Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan Kamran Aliyev and Minister of Emergency Situations, Colonel-General Kamaladdin Heydarov are at the scene of the incident in Ganja, Trend reports.
Kamran Aliyev and Kamaladdin Heydarov have examined the scene.
As a result of a rocket attack on the civilian population in the Central part of Ganja on October 17, 12 people were killed, more than 40 people were injured, and serious damage was caused to numerous objects of civil infrastructure and vehicles
